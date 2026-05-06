Ivan Angelov, "Progressive Bulgaria": We should put out fires instead of continuing to develop boldly forward

"Progressive Bulgaria" will stand behind the modernization of the Bulgarian Army and its development. Everything we said during the election campaign can be expected by the citizens. This was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the 52nd National Assembly from "Progressive Bulgaria" Ivan Angelov to journalists during the military parade in Sofia, a FOCUS reporter reported.

He explained that they will continue their efforts for reform of the judicial system, including the Supreme Judicial Council, the election of the Prosecutor General, as well as for changes in every part of socio-economic life. According to him, actions will also be taken to deal with galloping prices.

Taking on new debt

FOCUS recalls that yesterday during the consultations with the president Iliana Yotova MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" Galab Donev said that "perhaps one of the first actions of the new government will be to set a new debt limit". His words provoked serious criticism from the opposition.

Angelov commented on Donev's statement, pointing out that as of March 31, a record high budget deficit was reported.

"We should put out fires instead of continuing to develop boldly forward," he added. Angelov also said that inflation will be brought under control in a short time.