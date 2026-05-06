Georgi Kandev: Courage rarely comes with a bang. It starts with a small choice. A choice to stand. Not to bow your head

Today we celebrate the Day of Courage and St. George's Day - a day when we remember that courage is not just a word, but a choice. A choice that each of us makes - sometimes quietly, sometimes in the most difficult and crucial moments. This was written on social networks by the acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Chief Commissioner Georgi Kandev.

"As a person who has dedicated his life to order and security, I know that courage does not always look like a feat. Sometimes it is about staying put when everything seems against you. Taking a step forward when fear tells you to back down. Standing up for your principles, even when it is easier to give up4, he also writes, quoted by "Focus".

"The truth is that courage rarely comes with a bang. It begins with a small choice. A choice to stand. To not bow your head. To believe that what you do matters. These decisions change destinies, inspire people and leave a mark long after us.

Let us not think of courage today as something unattainable. It is within us. In being worthy, being honest and not giving up when it's difficult.

Happy holiday to all who carry courage in their hearts - to colleagues, to citizens, to all Bulgarians!", Kandev greeted.