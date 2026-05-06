Pandora's box is open. The Agency for Road Infrastructure (API) is legalizing the draining of millions of euros through "dead" assignments. This is what the Institute for Road Safety (IPB) says in its statement, quoted by news.bg.

They point out that on his last working day, Regional Minister Nikolay Naydenov published assignments for repairs and road maintenance, thereby shedding light on the corruption model in RIA. The IPB noted that the regional ministry's website is evidence of how the state budget is turning into a "black hole".

According to the IPB, the documents published there constitute a self-confession of systematic embezzlement of public funds, hidden behind the screen of the state administration. The institute adds that instead of uniform standards, chaos is seen that serves only and solely the absorption of funds.

The organization's statement states that each Regional Road Administration acts as an independent republic, applying its own rules without any centralized control. Repairs are carried out in the dark, with specific sites and locations missing in the assignments. In addition, external audits are also hindered.

According to the IPB, this is an organized embezzlement scheme, in which taxpayers' money is being wasted on hollow activities, while Bulgarian roads remain dangerous and take lives. The Institute insists on:

A full audit and investigation by the Prosecutor's Office and the Court of Auditors of all activities described in the terms of reference.

Stop the "stretchy" contracts: Urgent introduction of mandatory digital standards and GPS tracking of every machine and every repair activity.

Radical structural reform in the RIA: The Agency must immediately stop being a "piggy bank" for companies and become a real safety management body.

Real public control: Building a real-time platform where every citizen can see when, where and how much leva is spent on a specific pothole on their road.

The IPB emphasizes that they will not allow this to be swept under the carpet.