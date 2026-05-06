Proposal from "Spasi Sofia": To create a new residential complex "Raina Knyaginya" next to the Central Railway Station

Gergin Borisov - municipal councilor from "Spasi Sofia" has proposed that the territory of the former railway plant next to the Central Railway Station be named the residential complex "Raina Knyaginya". The scope of this new complex is between the "Nadezhda" overpass, the railway area of the Central Railway Station, "Kamenodelska" Str. and Blvd. “Istoriya Slavyanobulgarska“.

There are already 12 buildings under construction with a capacity of thousands of residents, and 4 of them are already in an advanced stage of completion and the owners of the homes in them will have to submit applications for a permanent address at any moment. “The name “Capitol Residence“ initially proposed by the builder does not correspond to the naming structure and traditions of the Sofia Municipality and if we name only its complex, we will have the same problem with the next construction,” commented Borisov.

”Save Sofia” emphasizes that ensuring adequate address registration for residents in the transforming industrial zones must be solved precisely with such measures. According to the party, the creation of clearly defined neighborhoods for all industrial zones in which residential construction appears is key both for the administrative service of citizens and for the construction of a sustainable urban identity.

Gergin Borisov explained that the four completed buildings behind the station use one common administrative address - Blvd. “Istoriya Slavyanobulgarska“ No. 5D, which means that the addresses of the individual homes will contain multiple indexes. “This is not only confusing for citizens, but also unsustainable for the administration. Naming the entire territory as a residential complex provides predictability for subsequent builders,” Borisov also explained.

Borisov motivated the proposal that the new residential complex be named “Raina Knyaginya“ with two intriguing historical facts: In the 1930s, the neighboring “Orlandovtsi” was briefly called the “Raina Knyaginya“ quarter, but the house in which the revolutionary lived until the end of her days is also located in the same area of the capital - in the “Banishora“ residential area on the other side of the railway lines. “Thus, we are not only restoring a forgotten name, but also honoring one of the significant women in Bulgarian history,“ said Borisov and recalled that this will be the second quarter in Sofia named after a woman after the “Nadezhda” residential area - named after Princess Nadezhda - the youngest sister of Tsar Boris III.