Assoc. Prof. Angelov: There have been signals about the development of the landslide that blocks the road between Pamporovo and Smolyan

The landslide that blocks the access and the road between Pamporovo and Smolyan represents the most pronounced deformation process, with very bright shapes that are composed of separate blocks. This was commented by Associate Professor Kiril Angelov on BNT.

„This landslide is significant in size, it is not the largest in Bulgaria, but it represents the most pronounced deformation process at the moment, with very bright shapes that are composed of separate blocks, between which there is water and this water is at different levels, which shows that it is difficult to drain, difficult to form as a flow yet and in this regard I want to tell you that it has not consolidated at all and has not stopped at all. That is, it is developing and the expected rains during these days will probably also help to activate it. As for this process, I cannot predict how far it will develop, but the main large process is already a fact and present“, he also said.

He stated that there were signals of the development of a landslide process in this area.

„Usually there are such signals of the development of a landslide process. In the sense, the presence of cracks, the presence of water drainage, the presence of individual inclinations, for example, of pillars or trees. But this thing has not been observed, has not been purposefully studied at this moment, although in my opinion, measures should be taken at the very beginning with such signals.“, Assoc. Prof. Angelov is categorical.

“For example, at such a moment, waters can be possibly drained, because they are very dangerous. Measures can be taken regarding the distribution of some land masses, which can be foreseen. But this in such a rapid process is simply impossible to develop or to take measures. And therefore the landslide has actually suddenly developed at a moment that has reached very large dimensions.“ with these words he comments on the measures that can be taken.