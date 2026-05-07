Diana Damyanova: Activity to the max

The efforts of those who called themselves “good forces” to repair our troubled country do not stop.

Systematic and great efforts – they do not sleep, do not eat, they only strengthen themselves to do good deeds.

From time to time they clash with themselves, but they get up, stand up, dust off their pants and move forward.

This was summarized on "Facebook" Diana Damyanova.

Here, these days, the new member of one of the “good forces”, known for his systematic judicial efforts, so far mainly outside the parliament, but now an elected representative, has submitted a proposal for a law that imposes a moratorium on appointments to the courts. This, he says, will prevent the possibility of the illegitimate SJC appointing judges. I do not undertake to assess whether this is correct, legal and expedient.

But, this was a short and clear bill, which, according to the submitter, can be adopted quickly - literally in hours. Hurray!

But the other part of the “good forces” submitted another, much longer and more in-depth bill, which, unfortunately for the “forces” is on the same topic and as such, they will unite /the bills, not the “forces”, which just split up/ and will not be able to be adopted in one, or two, or perhaps even in a few days.

Not that what the pieces of the “good forces” are introducing has any significance for the intentions of the parliamentary majority, but still the efforts to screw ourselves up are endless.

On the other hand, one piece of the “good forces” has submitted a project to establish a commission to investigate Peevski's financial, monetary and material situation and see whether it, the situation, is in accordance with his legal income.

Without commenting on whether parliament is the body where someone's financial situation can and should be investigated and without dealing with the question of how / with what means and its prerogatives / parliament would reach conclusions, and if it did, how exactly would it apply and which law to sanction someone whose financial situation does not correspond to his legal income.

It looks a bit like the verdicts of the OF courts after September 9th, but what do I understand. So without going into these details, a human, not at all political question arises in me.

Well, when in 2022 the same good forces, together with the person mentioned above, even according to his words “standing in his lap” repaired the constitution /the results of this repair are not only tragic but also laughable/, then and at this moment /2022/ of the “good forces” were they aware of this discrepancy in Peevski's income, which they know now?

Because, if they were aware, then many questions of a moral and ethical nature arise.

Or, when you are in the circle of friends of the “good forces” , you can have whatever discrepancy you want, but they /the good forces/ don't notice, because we are from the same circle of friends.

Afterwards, the eyes of the “good forces” are opening wide and they say to themselves: Oh, we are drawing a great discrepancy here and we, as vigilant parliamentarians, will investigate it thoroughly.

Peevski, for his part, has also "opened his eyes", after the period of mutual lap-dancing and has become excited to investigate the income and expenses of the media empire and business of the patron of good forces Prokopiev.

And all this will now be discussed in parliament, if the people of the new sheriff allow it, and tons of parliamentary time will be spent on this one body, which has no authority, investigating some people, over whom it has no authority, in order to achieve yet another nothing, which many parliamentary committees have already achieved.

Nothing, zero, zero, but time is running out, the patches are received on the specified dates, accompanied by supplements for all kinds of committees /for example these/ and so on and finally, if this even exists at all end, the results of the work of these parliamentary committees are buried where the results of the previous ones lie.

Fortunately, someone else has been voted the trust to dismantle the model. By an entire nation and in a categorical way.

If there are sincere intentions, this someone should start with the hundreds of institutions, agencies and pseudo-structures that daily and hourly extort business and make its work very difficult.

Because this corruption, clothed in the power of the state, is what hinders business, and it is precisely its elimination that can give the new government a breath of financial air.

If it remembers that business is the one that feeds both the government and the parliament and the entire vicious administration, harnessed to “control”.

Ideologically, these initiatives should belong to the “good forces”, but understand them, they are so busy, they don't sleep, they don't eat because of worries about Peevski's property and they haven't managed to think about any secondary issues like the business that feeds them, for example.