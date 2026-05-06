Missing Kremena Panova found dead

The search for 46-year-old Kremena Panova, who left her home in the town of Razgrad on April 18 and has been missing since then, has ended.

In the afternoon today, her body was found near the dam wall, the press center of the ODMVR-Razgrad reports.

Police teams have been sent to the scene and are currently conducting an inspection. The arrival of a forensic doctor is expected. The woman was last seen in the Pchelina area, in the Razgrad area, and a day later on the shore of the “Pchelina 2“ dam her backpack and shoes were found.

As Radio Shumen reported, the 46-year-old woman left her home in Razgrad on April 18 and has been missing since then. Employees of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs-Razgrad, together with divers from Varna, Ruse and Sofia, carried out daily search operations, in which firefighters and citizens participated.