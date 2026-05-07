The National Assembly did not accept the creation of commissions for Peevski and Prokopiev

"Progressive Bulgaria" did not allow the creation of a commission to check Delyan Peevski's property. The proposal was from "Democratic Bulgaria".

Initially, only two from "Progressive Bulgaria" voted "for". However, during the re-vote, 129 of the party's deputies voted "abstained", as did 30 from GERB. There were 21 against (20 from DPS and 1 from GERB). There were 48 votes "for" ("Democratic Bulgaria", "Continuing the Change" and "Renaissance").

After the vote, Bozhidar Bozanov said that this parliament and the future regular government have received a mandate to govern because of the commitment to dismantle the "Borisov - Peevski" model and the efforts to do so are also going through the parliamentary committees.

With the votes of Rumen Radev's deputies, the creation of the commission requested by Peevski against the publisher of "Dnevnik" and "Kapital" Ivo Prokopiev was also prevented.