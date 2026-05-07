Rumen Spetsov is being replaced by Lukoil

The special commercial manager of “Lukoil” in Bulgaria, Rumen Spetsov, will be replaced, said the deputy chairman of the parliamentary group of “Progressive Bulgaria” Slavi Vassilev.

“A professional must come to his place, who understands both fuel pricing and the management of this huge enterprise in its scale, so that the management of resources in Bulgaria, concerning fuels, can be adequate, so that this special commercial manager can achieve two things. They are for pricing to be in the interest of the people and to show the owners of the asset - the Russians - that we will take care of this asset as a good manager,” he explained.

“I assure you that we will do everything possible to avoid arbitration. As deputy chairman of the parliamentary group that will govern, I want every person to be calm about their property. “Lukoil” is a strategic enterprise for national security and it must be approached seriously,” stressed Vassilev.

In front of “Trud news” Slavi Vassilev commented that he made the statement in his capacity as deputy chairman of the PG of “Progressive Bulgaria”, but the replacement of the special commercial manager of “Lukoil” is within the powers of the Prime Minister. The MP also stated that within the parliamentary group they will make the necessary efforts to ensure that fuel pricing is in the interest of the end consumer.

“I assure you that when you see the cabinet, you will understand why the PB is the party that has won by so much”, Slavi Vassilev also stated. He is convinced that the composition of the cabinet is ready. According to the MP, it is very important for the PB to provide expertise and be aware of what is happening in the country in order to propose solutions.

“A parliament must make laws. In our case, it must also change laws. The mandate of the PB as a majority is to clean up many of the mistakes that have been made, but also to create new laws in the interest of society”, emphasized Vassilev. The MP added that the party has the comfort of a full majority. “We have the opportunity to bear responsibility. You have to meet the responsibility with real actions”, said the deputy chairman of the PB's parliamentary group.

Vassilev noted that the budget will be one of the PB's first goals. “Following the model of President Radev as politicians, and I as a member of parliament, we do not run away from what is difficult at all. Regarding the budget, there will be difficult decisions. We will not raise taxes”, said Slavi Vassilev. He is categorical that business creates added value and should feel support. “We listen very carefully to what Bulgarian entrepreneurs want to say”, the MP also said.

Vassilev assured that they will not go beyond the budget deficit and added that very painful decisions must be made. “I am confident in Radev that we will make these decisions”, he said. According to him, the budget is gnawed and the question before the Ministry of Finance is how salaries will be paid in June. “We have the will and the expertise to get out of this hole”, emphasized Slavi Vassilev.