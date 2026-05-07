The President hands over the first mandate to "Progressive Bulgaria"

The constitutional procedure for forming a regular government is in its final stages.



After Iliana Yotova held consultations with the parties of the 52nd parliament, today the president will hand over the first mandate to the largest political force – „Progressive Bulgaria“.

This will happen at exactly 5:00 p.m. at the presidency.

The request of Rumen Radev's formation is to go to „Dondukov” 2 with a ready-made government. Most likely, Rumen Radev will head the regular government.

It is expected that the parliament will approve the 107th Bulgarian government tomorrow, for it to take the oath and accept power from the official cabinet.