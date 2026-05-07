Parvan Simeonov: The majority cut off the opposition for the creation of two commissions - a signal of upcoming conflicts

The main public expectations for the new government are related to economic stability and a sense of justice. This was stated by political scientist Parvan Simeonov from the "Myara" Agency in the "Interview in NOVA News".

According to him, the new political mandate will go through two main public expectations. "The first and main mandate is related to monetary issues, and the second - with justice and retribution", Simeonov pointed out.

According to him, the big challenge for those in power is to find the balance in the search for responsibility. "We need to find the measure of how far the retaliation will go," the political scientist emphasized. He also gave as an example the first plenary day of the new parliament, which, according to him, has already shown tension between the majority and the opposition. "The majority cut off the opposition for the creation of two commissions and this is a signal for upcoming conflicts," Simeonov said.

The political scientist also commented on the public support for Rumen Radev, noting that it comes from a wide range of voters. "The profile of the vote for Radev is centrist - this is a representative sample of the entire society. People tell him that they do not like extremes," he explained.

According to Simeonov, Rumen Radev is not a new political player, but already a well-known figure, and society has serious expectations. "A very great responsibility has been projected onto Radev. He must have courage and good communication, which has often been his Achilles' heel so far,“ said the political scientist.

According to him, the president will still have to adapt to a more direct party role and convince society that radical changes cannot happen instantly. According to him, in the coming months, a “window of opportunity“ will open before Radev, but it is important to explain from now on that “sudden, abrupt and radical decisions are not possible“.

The political scientist warned that the topics of judicial reform and retribution will be particularly difficult and will require time, political will and resilience. “This is a matter of ambition and strong nerves, because the opposition will not spare him“, concluded Simeonov.