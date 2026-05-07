Nelly Kutzkova: The SJC needs honest people and to complete the investigation into the Notary

Nikolai Naydenov has been nominated for Minister of Justice in Rumen Radev's draft cabinet.

The reform of the judicial system

"God grant that their requests are fulfilled, but the point is that before starting a reform, it is good to have a vision for it. A reform is not a one-time act and cannot be carried out in a month or two, even if it is in 4 years. When a new SJC is elected, there must be honest and respectable people in it who will start the change. I don't see how this can be done by the executive branch, unless the Ministry of Interior has data on corruption and all investigations are completed," said the former chairwoman of the Union of Judges and former member of the Supreme Judicial Council Nelly Kutzkova in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR".

She recalled that for years there has been talk about addictions in the judicial system.

"We don't see a single action completed, the investigation into the "Eight Dwarfs" and the case of the Notary, where many addictions were exposed, must be completed. Along with the many honest and respectable colleagues, there are also those who exposed extremely unacceptable addictions. Decent people suffer from the bad attitude and completely justified distrust of the people towards the judicial system", added Kutzkova on the air of Bulgaria ON AIR.

Will a moratorium be imposed on the appointment of chiefs

According to her, when a judge is "decent", he monitors changes in legislation and judicial practice.

"If he breaks away for 5 years and becomes only a chief, this means that he is disqualified and when he returns to the system, he will not be fully qualified. When a person cares about his profession, he cares about taking care of his affairs. I recently learned that the Air Force has an administration of 300 people, I couldn't believe it. Decent people broke away from the system, became chiefs, became arrogant and I can't say that they ruined their work. With a small legislative change, a moratorium on the appointment of chiefs may be imposed", the guest emphasized.

She explained that this means that the people who won the competitions will take their places, but that no new chiefs will be appointed, since they will have a 5-year mandate.

"It is very important that the new SJC be of high quality and that they determine who will be the chairmen of courts, especially the larger ones. It is also important that those who will choose, what they will choose, is not "this one is ours" and "this one is yours". The qualities of the people must be looked at. My main concern is that there will not be a queue of willing, decent people who want to become members of the SJC. And let us also recall that we should also think about nominations for the inspectorate", added the former member of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Kutskova is categorical that the inspectorate is also burdened with serious and complex tasks.

"Its mandate is far exceeded, and on top of that, its powers are also curtailed. More literacy and wisdom are needed among political representatives. I was shocked when I listened to Kutev, who very confidently stated: "When we elect the Supreme Judicial Council, they will fix the inspectorate themselves". This means that he has not read the Constitution, because it says that the National Assembly, with a qualified majority, also elects the judicial inspectors. I am shocked by his self-confident illiteracy," she admitted.