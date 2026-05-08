The investigation, which the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office initiated upon the report of the co-chairs of "Yes, Bulgaria" Bozhidar Bozhanov and Ivaylo Mirchev for potential significant discrepancies in the declared income of the MRF leader Delyan Peevski, who was sanctioned for corruption as an oligarch, has been hastily terminated. This was established by an inspection by "Sega".

The report was filed in September. In January, the party announced that an investigation had been initiated into it. It is for tax evasion. The same month, on the 23rd, the case was terminated. However, what motives are behind this is a secret that the state prosecution does not reveal even to the whistleblowers, because they do not have the procedural status of victims of the crime they are reporting.

This is explained by the supervising prosecutor Albena Racheva in her letter to Bozanov and Mirchev.

"The"trick" of this initiation of an investigation is that if a refusal to initiate an investigation was initially issued, it should have been provided to the whistleblowers and they could have appealed it. And now, in reality, an end is being put without the possibility of control. "It is obvious that no work has been done on the investigation", lawyers from "Yes, Bulgaria" commented to "Sega".

"Peevski has declared more dividends than his companies pay him. These discrepancies may be due to money laundering from unpaid taxes. "The institutions should check all this, and although they are controlled by him, these are numbers that can be calculated. Someone needs to come up with new mathematics to prove that Peevski is clean," Bojanov commented on the signal in September.

"Yes, Bulgaria" says that the publicly available information shows a discrepancy between the dividends declared by Peevski and the dividends paid by his companies. For example, in the period 2017-2024, the accrued dividend from declared companies is 49,512,000 BGN, the paid dividend is up to 26,063,000 BGN, and the declared dividend income in the public register is worth 157,644,069 BGN. Although there is no distributed dividend for the period 2022-2023, and despite the large amount of expenses incurred, the cash in bank accounts remains almost unchanged - in the amount of just over 4 million BGN.

According to publicly available information in the Commercial Register, Delyan Slavchev Peevski is the sole owner of the capital of two companies - "Intrust" EAD and INT EOOD. Peevski does not appear in other companies according to the Commercial Register. When searching in the international open search engine Open Corporates, only Peevski's participation in G NED Ltd. comes up. in the UK, where he is a sanctioned person.

Despite the sanctions for corruption imposed on Peevski by both the US and the UK, Bulgarian authorities have never found any violations or abuses on his part.