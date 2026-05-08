Kiselova: There is something old, something blue and something new in the Radev cabinet. Three possible options for a split in power

"I think that in the "Radev" cabinet there is something old, something blue and something new. These are ministers from Rumen Radev's caretaker governments, something blue, because the direction that the government will take will be something from the right to the center and something new - for ministries that are heavy and new people will be needed so that the government itself initially has a greater credit of trust.

This was stated in an interview with News.bg by the lecturer in Constitutional Law and former Speaker of the National Assembly, Assoc. Prof. Natalia Kiselova.

She explained that with a relatively quickly constituted National Assembly and the handing over of the exploratory mandate for forming a government and electing a government within hours, there will be a feeling that the political crisis has gone away. It depends on the 52nd National Assembly whether unpleasant precedents that we have observed since the 45th National Assembly will return, commented Assoc. Prof. Kiselova.

She pointed out that the most serious problem facing any government, including that of Rumen Radev, will be the budget.

According to her, there is a danger that the National Assembly will be turned into a rubber stamp under the sole rule of "Progressive Bulgaria".

Assoc. Prof. Kiselova pointed out that the issue of practices that were the focus of GERB and MRF being terminated by the government of Rumen Radev is much more important.

The former Speaker of the National Assembly also stated that no party, except "Progressive Bulgaria", can independently request a vote of no confidence. 48 signatures are needed and this will mean that each one decides to request, will have to seek support from one or two more parliamentary parties, Assoc. Prof. Kiselova highlighted.

She added that one of the first possibilities for erosion of the majority of "Progressive Bulgaria" is for "ants" to appear - political nomads who have been through several parties decide to leave.

The second serious possibility may be the agreement and aid for Ukraine.

The third serious possibility, through which there may be erosion of the majority's attack, is through the streets and this should not be ruled out as a possible option.

"Either with coordinated actions of the opposition groups, or erosion of the majority through political nomads, or through the streets", Assoc. Prof. Kiselova indicated as possible options for a split in the 52nd National Assembly.

She does not rule out the practice of buying MPs from "Progressive Bulgaria".

Assoc. Prof. Natalia Kiselova also commented on the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council and Prosecutor General. She believes that whether the PP and the DB are one or two parliamentary groups would not matter, since both groups will be on the same position for the SJC and the Prosecutor General.

"They will want more opportunities for nominations, for a moratorium on personnel issues in the SJC, whose mandate has already expired. The PB's tactic will be to wait for someone to come forward to offer their support, rather than them seeking support. This will create competition in the opposition, with which the PB will agree to work in order to have their representative in the SJC or their representatives elected," said Assoc. Prof. Kiselova.

She also pointed out that the judicial reform has become a "train schedule".

"There are two questions here - who should be elected first? Should it be personalities or changes in the Judiciary Act first," noted Assoc. Prof. Kiselova.

According to her, a new Prosecutor General and a new Supreme Judicial Council should be elected, and whether there will be a review of the property status of the administrative heads of all highways, whether there will be a reappointment beyond seeing whether they morally meet the requirements to be magistrates, we will be faced with very serious expectations.