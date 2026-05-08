Two injured after mass fight in Gabrovo, some detained

Two men were detained in Gabrovo after a conflict that escalated into a physical altercation, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior - Gabrovo announced.

A report about the incident was filed at around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Regional Directorate. Police teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, who took action to control the situation and clarify the circumstances.

Two people were injured in the fight. One suffered an injury to the little finger of the hand, and the other suffered a fractured nose. According to police data, no minors were injured.

The work on the case continues under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office - Gabrovo, with procedural and investigative actions being carried out to establish all facts and participants in the incident.

The police indicated that additional information on the case is expected to be provided at a briefing later in the day.