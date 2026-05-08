Ivan Shishkov: We will turn the assumed responsibility into a lot of work

We will turn the assumed responsibility into a lot of work. This was said by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov. At a symbolic ceremony in the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works of the Republic of Bulgaria today, the Minister accepted the post from his predecessor Nikolay Naydenov, the press center of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works of the Republic of Bulgaria reports.

Ivan Shishkov indicated that among his first tasks will be the poor condition of the roads in the regions, the lack of projects for the necessary highway sections to be built and the landslide on the Smolyan - Pamporovo road. The Minister specified that among the reasons for the condition of the road infrastructure are due to a lot of money spent, which, however, was invested unevenly in the regions of the country. We have a clear program on how to solve things and confidence that we will be able to turn ideas into reality, said Ivan Shishkov and promised publicity in his work.

I handed over a folder with information on the most important things done by sectors, what is needed for completion and ideas, said Nikolay Naydenov. He expressed satisfaction with what was done during the term of the caretaker cabinet and with the same view between him and the new regional minister on the policies of the ministry and how it should work. Naydenov advised Minister Shishkov to conduct public procurement as soon as possible, given the exhaustion of resources under more than half of the contracts for current repair and maintenance of the republican roads.