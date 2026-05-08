Rumen Radev at the first meeting of the new Council of Ministers: Urgent actions are ahead that require efforts from all ministers

We are starting the first operational meeting of the Council of Ministers. The challenges before us are clear, as are the main priorities. With these words, Prime Minister Rumen Radev opened the first meeting of the new Council of Ministers, Nova TV reports.

According to him, the new cabinet is facing urgent actions that require efforts from all ministers. "We must do everything possible to break the trend of rising prices, especially for essential food products. There is also an enormous amount of work ahead on the budget. We also need to save payments under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan. It is not just about saving payments, but also about implementing the real reforms set out in this plan," he stressed.

And he reminded that the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council is also imminent, where "we have a very important role with the submission of our bill on amendments to the Judiciary Act." "But these are not the only priorities and urgent actions. We have committed ourselves to a program to dismantle the oligarchic model, and this means many things. This means energetic and decisive governance, which will be the driving force behind the fight against corruption. Of course, this fight cannot be successful without consistent actions and clear political will," Radev said.

According to him, a decisive and independent Prosecutor's Office is needed in the fight against corruption. Radev was categorical that the cabinet will do everything possible to prevent and investigate corruption crimes and violations of the law, as well as to collect evidence suitable for the court. "This will go hand in hand with our efforts, together with the National Assembly, to elect a new, independent and legitimate Prosecutor General", the Prime Minister emphasized.

The Prime Minister also recalled his commitment to work to change the business environment in Bulgaria - to attract more investments, for more digitalization and a greater number of electronic services, as well as to reduce regulations. "Now we need a clear plan and categorical actions on how exactly we will fulfill what we promised", Radev said.

He also recalled his promise for more security for Bulgarian citizens. "This means doing everything possible to accelerate the modernization of the Bulgarian army, to solve the major problem of the shortage of personnel, as well as for the Ministry of Interior to focus on its most important activities - the fight against crime, road accidents and corruption crimes. It is no coincidence that I also highlighted before the parliament the problem of drug distribution among young people, which is a threat to our national security," Radev added.

In his words, the judicial reform does not end with the replacement of the Prosecutor General. "I expect that we will gradually submit our proposals, which are the result of our overall vision for judicial reform, for them to be adopted in parliament, for them to turn into laws, and for the laws to turn into actions, so that we see more justice and faster, more accessible and fairer administration of justice in Bulgaria".

Regarding our foreign policy, he emphasized that it must "guarantee our sovereignty, more constructiveness and the defense of Bulgarian interests in the unions of which we are members".

"There are numerous problems facing Bulgarian education and we expect them to be resolved in such a way as to increase the functional literacy of our children and their readiness for real life and the professions of the future", the Prime Minister urged.

And he was categorical that the National Children's Hospital is a national priority. "Abuses in the Health Fund must be stopped. A transformation of the Bulgarian healthcare model is also necessary," he pointed out.

According to Radev, we need to have more connectivity and mobilize not only public but also private resources, so that we can build infrastructure faster where the state does not have enough funds, through public-private partnerships. And the energy sector must work in a way that guarantees maximum utilization of our resources, so that we have more autonomy, security, reliability and affordable electricity bills - both for businesses and for Bulgarian citizens.