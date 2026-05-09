Martin Dimitrov: When ministers are not prominent figures, more power goes to the prime minister

When ministers are not prominent figures who can impose their own policies, more power goes to the center, to the prime minister. And such is the model that is being proposed. Such an assessment of the "Radev" cabinet was made in the program "Speak Now" on BNT by the MP from "Yes, Bulgaria" – Martin Dimitrov.

"If you see the composition of the caretaker government that governed Bulgaria until yesterday, and compare it with the current one, an objective look would show that the caretaker cabinet looked much better. People with commitments, with measures, with reforms in a very short time. While the current composition that was presented to us does not look convincing. Rather, it is designed so that the enormous power is in the hands of Prime Minister Rumen Radev and he is responsible for many sectors. Which as a concept is disturbing, because I don't know if he will cope with such an approach that he has imposed on himself."

Dimitrov said that most ministers in the caretaker government have done quite well in their sectors.

"The Minister of Justice in the caretaker cabinet, the Minister of Interior, the Prime Minister himself, so to speak - have done quite well. By the way, I don't have the same high assessment of everyone in the caretaker cabinet. This is an objective view, but most of them left excellent impressions."

Regarding the possibility of external political circles influencing the new government, Dimitrov commented:

"You see that he (editor's note: Rumen Radev) has not had a clear and categorical pro-European line so far. And this is our concern. But we will be extremely vigilant on this topic. We will monitor every move of the cabinet and, if necessary, we will have a critical and strong position. Because we believe that the security, development and future of Bulgaria passes through the heart of the European Union and no experiments, no moves, no new things, so to speak, should be made here."

Dimitrov stated that Ivo Hristov is an ideological deputy prime minister in the "Radev" cabinet.

- Do you also think, like your colleagues from DSB, that there is a deputy prime minister who spreads Soviet propaganda?

- What do you think he is responsible for, Mrs. Kostadinova?

- Mr. Hristov, he explained... about sports, culture, education, human resources.

- Well, since this does not seem like the whole answer, we believe that he is something like an ideological… how should we call it… deputy prime minister in this government. And I hope that his positions over the years will not divert Bulgaria from this European course, which is very important. So we will follow him very carefully. That is why we are the opposition.

- I mean, you are following carefully, you are not saying that this is about Soviet propaganda. He replied this morning to his colleague Georgi Lyubenov that you may be traumatized by losing the elections.

- Yes, he even went to an extreme that there was no need for such democratic parties. I wonder what kind of parties are needed then? But that is decided by the voters. When someone instead of the voters wants to say who they need and who they don't, this is dangerous for any democracy, by the way. When a minister or prime minister says they don't need you, they do, imagine, that is how dictatorships work. The voters say who they need and who they don't. But our job as the opposition is to support every good decision and to be critical of all the mistakes and misunderstandings that happen."

There is Russian propaganda and we need to deal with this issue, Dimitrov is categorical.

The MP from "Yes, Bulgaria" said that he supports the decision of the new government to keep Georgi Kandev as the Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"I am categorically "for" Georgi Kandev. I don't know the man very well, to be honest, but he left excellent impressions in his work. We had a working Ministry of Internal Affairs for the first time and that made us happy, because we hadn't seen such a well-working Ministry of Internal Affairs for a long time. And the people were happy. And we said to ourselves – it could work."

Regarding the candidacy for president of the formation, Dimitrov pointed out:

"We don't have a nomination procedure yet."