Tsoncho Ganev: People believed that Radev would implement the policies of "Vazrazhdane"

Some of the people who have so far supported "Vazrazhdane" have redirected their trust to Rumen Radev's project with the expectation that he will implement the policies that the party has been talking about for years. This was stated by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and MP from "Vazrazhdane" Tsoncho Ganev on "The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov" on BNT.

According to him, the role of the party as an opposition is not changing, and the reason for the voter outflow is the expectation that the policies of "Vazrazhdane" can be implemented more quickly through the new government.

„The fact that we are the opposition in this parliament, as people who offer alternative solutions, but specific solutions for the development of the country, has led to the fact that the people who had voted for us until now decided that in the person of Rumen Radev they would see an executor of these policies that we have been talking about for years.“

As examples of these policies, Ganev pointed out the preservation of the leva, support for small businesses and the position against aid to Ukraine.

According to him, some of the voters decided to give Radev a chance to implement these ideas.

„Some of the people who voted for us decided to give Radev a mandate to implement them.“

Ganev emphasized that in his opinion the president never stated that he would return the leva, but on the contrary — in his program he declared support for the country's European path.

He also commented that concrete actions to control prices are expected from the first days of the new government. According to him, „Vazrazhdane“ have already submitted their proposals related to reducing VAT on basic goods, fuels and medicines.

„One of the things that the government can do immediately, which we have proposed — if they implement it, it will be welcome for every Bulgarian — this is the small consumer basket, which includes all the essential things for food, such as bread, milk, meat. All that we have as electricity. And the VAT for this was removed. We have made a specific proposal to control this shock with the highest fuel prices &md; to reduce the VAT on fuels. Because this concerns each and every one of us. It's about inflation. These are concrete steps. When you reduce the VAT on medicines, when you have a regulated market for medicines, you can immediately lower the prices of medicines. This will relieve the suffering Bulgarian people. Will the government do it? I deeply doubt it, but we'll see.“

According to him, the current political situation is unprecedented since the time of Ivan Kostov's rule, as those in power are concentrating serious power.

„You hold the parliament with an absolute majority, you hold the Council of Ministers, you will control the judicial system, you will appoint the Prosecutor General and all this with all the influence in society — quick results are expected.“

On the topic of judicial reform, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament commented that the replacement of the Supreme Judicial Council in itself does not represent a real reform. According to him, a real change would be to limit the functions of the Prosecutor General.

Nevertheless, Ganev left open the possibility of “Vazrazhdane“ participating in talks on the topic.

“If we are invited to talks, we will hold the necessary talks and decide whether to support the “reform“ with the replacement of the Supreme Judicial Council. This is pending and depends on the ruling party, which has 131 deputies.“

Ganev also commented on the so-called “home book“ for the election of a caretaker prime minister, calling on the ruling party to return to the old order.