Petar Vitanov: We expect over 7% budget deficit

Lowering prices, changes in the judicial system and the real picture of the state budget are the three main priorities for the Progressive Bulgaria parliamentary group. This was stated on the air of the program "Wake up" on Nova TV by the chairman of the group Petar Vitanov. He commented on the criticism of the cabinet and the rejection of the proposal to create a commission to verify the property and income of Delyan Peevski.

Why will there be no commission against Peevski?

Vitanov categorically defended the decision not to have a commission to investigate Peevski. According to him, the parliament is not an investigative body, and such committees are used only for political propaganda.

„There are 47 lawyers in our parliamentary group. We really cannot push them into another meaningless political debate. Almost all inquiry committees have ended in failure. The real work against the oligarchic model must be solved in a legal way, and not through committees that give some people the opportunity to just whine, without any real result”, said Vitanov.

He emphasized that there will be real actions against the oligarchy, and they will come from the executive branch. One of the first steps will be related to the state security. „In my opinion, the removal of Borisov and Peevski's security does not depend on the National Assembly, but rather on the executive branch. And I expect there to be a definite result there”, he added.

Hidden deficits and a hole in the budget

Vitanov warns of a serious financial problem in the country. According to preliminary data from "Progressive Bulgaria", if the current trajectory is maintained, the budget deficit could exceed 7%.

„There are some invoices in the drawers, hidden deficits, unpaid funds that municipalities and companies are expecting. In one year we have a 6% increase in external debt – from 24% to over 30% of GDP. We have entered a debt spiral and are withdrawing funds not for investments, but to cover current consumption. This must be put to an end”, warned the chairman of the parliamentary group. A thorough analysis by ministries and a stop to the outflow of funds through "outsourcing” are forthcoming contracts with external companies.

Vitanov stated that talks will be sought with large retail chains due to the “unreasonably high markups without analogues in Western Europe”, with the emphasis initially falling on market mechanisms before imposing ceilings.

Judicial reform and new SJC

In parallel with the economic measures, work is also beginning on the Judiciary Act, with the focus on the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council and Inspectorate. Vitanov criticized previous reforms, which, according to him, have led to “phenomena in the judiciary such as Cholakov, Sarafov and Geshev”. In order to avoid such figures in the future, strict and objective criteria will be introduced for measuring the moral qualities of candidates. The election of a new Supreme Judicial Council will require 160 votes, which requires support from other parties, but Vitanov warned that they will not allow "arm-wrenching."

The Cabinet and the "shadow" of the ITN

Asked about the appointments of personnel related to "There is such a people" in Rumen Radev's cabinet, Petar Vitanov defended the choice of Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova and Agriculture Minister Plamen Abrovski, defining them as experts in their fields.

He rejected speculation that the appointments were a curtsy to the ITN. "The ITN, especially in the last year, has become the most toxic thing in Bulgarian politics. They were some of the people who participated in the devaluation of Bulgarian political life”, he was categorical.

Regarding the parallels between Rumen Radev and Viktor Orban, Vitanov stated that such a comparison is inaccurate. According to him, the parallel between Radev and Peter Magyar is more appropriate, since both “are seeking a fundamental change in the governance of their countries”.

Regarding the agreement with Ukraine, Vitanov specified that it is more of a memorandum of intent, not an international treaty, and does not require ratification.