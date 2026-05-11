RIA restricts traffic on "Hemus" and "Trakia"

Large-scale summer reconstructions on the country's road network have begun, which will hinder traffic in the coming weeks. The activities cover key sections of the "Hemus" and "Trakia" highways, as well as border crossings, including the ongoing major repairs of the Danube Bridge near Ruse, bTV reports.

Construction and installation activities at the border facility near Ruse continue. Experts recall that a major reconstruction has not been carried out there since 1954. According to the plan of the "Road Infrastructure" Agency (API) the work should be completed by the end of June this year.

Two large sections are being renovated on the "Hemus" motorway. Until July 15, traffic at the Varna exit will be two-way in the lane towards the city. The road agency specifies that next week reconstruction will also start on a 13-kilometer section near Shumen, which should be completely ready by July 31.

On the "Trakia" motorway, joints on bridge structures are being replaced in two places near Yambol. According to drivers, poor coordination is already creating the prerequisites for traffic jams, especially when the weather warms up and traffic is heavy.

Since the end of April, modernization of a 70-meter section one kilometer from the "Kalotina" border crossing has been underway. Traffic there has been diverted to a two-way border lane, with the goal of expanding the route from two to four lanes. Drivers say the new asphalt will make crossing easier, "especially in the summer when it's full of guest workers." The repairs are scheduled to be completed by the end of May, just before the actual start of the busy season.