Kalfin: A balanced budget this year in our country cannot be achieved because it is economically unreasonable

A balanced budget this year in our country cannot be achieved because it is economically unreasonable. This was stated by former Deputy Prime Minister Ivaylo Kalfin on the air of Euronews Bulgaria. He added that stricter measures from Brussels can be imposed on us only in the event of a very large deviation in the state budget, and in other cases the country will be subject to monitoring. According to Kalfin, cutting the state administration is not a solution, as this move will not fill the treasury.

Former Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Social Minister Ivaylo Kalfin commented on the Euronews Bulgaria air on the expected procedure of the European Commission against Bulgaria for excessive deficit, emphasizing that it is not a political punishment, but an automatic mechanism laid down in European rules. According to him, the country must make efforts to limit the budget deficit, accumulated as a result of a series of crises and prolonged political instability. “A government must seek to reduce the deficit”, said Kalfin, adding that the key issue is how the cabinet will combine fiscal discipline with support for the people who feel the economic pressure the most. He stressed that the debate should not be reduced to finding culprits, but to developing a clear long-term financial policy.

With regard to the budget and public spending, Kalfin criticized the existing imbalances in the remuneration system in the public sector. He described as “absurd” the automatic increase in salaries in some sectors in the absence of similar mechanisms in others. According to him, the mechanical reduction of the administration will not solve the financial problems of the state and will not bring a significant effect on the budget. “The administration will not fill the budget”, he said, insisting that clear criteria and a comprehensive administrative reform are needed, not chaotic cuts. Kalfin stressed that more important than the current budget are the government's vision and priorities for the coming years.

In his analysis of the cabinet's foreign policy, Kalfin noted that Prime Minister Rumen Radev's first international contacts have sent interesting signals, including through his visits to Germany and France before Brussels. According to him, Bulgaria should seek a more active and visible role in areas where it has traditional influence, such as the Balkans, Southeast Europe and the Black Sea region. On the topic of the war in Ukraine, he stated that “peace in Ukraine will be achieved through negotiations”, but raised the question of who could make the two sides sit down at the negotiating table. Kalfin expressed skepticism about US President Donald Trump's ability to play the role of mediator, pointing out that the American leader puts economic interests first.

Commenting on the domestic political situation and the upcoming presidential elections, Kalfin said that the ruling majority has a rare opportunity to implement serious reforms, but warned that such political comfort could be lost if the government ignores the opposition. "When you are big and strong, you have to be noble enough to seek agreement," he emphasized. Regarding the presidential vote, Kalfin believes that "a party candidate is unlikely to be successful," as society is looking for a head of state with a unifying profile who would be corrective and bearer of national self-confidence. In conclusion, he warned that a possible change in Bulgaria's geopolitical orientation would be a "huge mistake" that could lead to serious political and economic uncertainty for the country.