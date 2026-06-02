The underpass under Largo leaked

The underpass under Largo, near the archaeological excavations, turned into a river after a huge stream of water gushed out of a crack in the wall. Passersby signal that water flows there constantly even when there is no rainfall, reports BNT.

For 9 years now, Milan has been attracting people's attention in this underpass. Today, however, he cannot be at his workplace.

Milan, a street musician: “Personally, it doesn't inspire me, because that's where I play and my feet get wet. When it rains, a little water comes out of the wall and people pass by, more important people, bigger than the government, look, pass by and leave.“

Anelia: “Nothing is getting better in this country, the country is getting worse and worse.“

For many it was an attraction. For others - a challenge and sports skills, and in the end - wet feet.

Maria: “There are rivers regularly in the underpass and I don't know, I've been crossing such floods for years.“

The Sofia Municipality indicated that urgent actions have been taken to limit and stop the leak. “Sofiyska Voda“ stated that at the moment there is no evidence that the leak is the result of a breakdown in the sewage system. They also added that samples of the running water were taken.