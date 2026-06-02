Lyubomir Datsov: AI will deal a huge slap to the administration within 5 years

The debt serves several purposes - mainly to cover the deficit. This was said by financier and member of the Fiscal Council Lyubomir Datsov in the program "The Day ON AIR".

According to him, the additional deficit will be around 1 billion, but he specified that this is from today's point of view.

"All the funds may finally arrive by the end of the year if they fulfill the ambitious program. The last month does not speak of super good organization, clarity and a remarkable strategy of what is being done", Datsov analyzed to Bulgaria ON AIR.

We are facing an excessive deficit procedure, he emphasized.

"What I imagine when they vote on the excessive deficit procedure is what they will put on the table as a program. They should have had a clear one by now. Either they are not ready or they have a problem", the financier believes.

According to Datsov, the average strategy is to lag the update in time in relation to GDP growth and at the same time to carry out an administrative reform with serious optimization.

"Regardless of who imagines it, in the next five years we will witness a huge slap from artificial intelligence on administration, management and employment in these areas. "Everything that can be automated will be affected by artificial intelligence," the guest predicted.

He added that within a year there will be serious pressure, and by the end of the current government's term "everything will be irreversible."

"The costs that are accumulating are such that they can no longer be concealed, and in the coming years the EC estimates that the nominal deficit will exceed these 3%, i.e. this is based on the new legislation. Based on the EC's assessment for the future period - they may put us in an excessive deficit procedure. "We have one month between what the EC will put on the table and the decision of the Council Prime Ministers, who must approve the recommendations," explained Datsov.

Regarding the new legislation concerning the CPC and the CPC, he commented that it is a "blackmail story".