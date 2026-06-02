Finale of the case with the swapped babies in "Sheinovo"

The story of the swapped babies at the Sheinovo General Hospital has reached its finale, bTV reported.

One of the mothers of the newborns contributed to the swap of the two newborns with her behavior - this was decided by the Supreme Court of Cassation in a civil case filed against the hospital by this mother. The information was confirmed to bTV by lawyer Velichka Kostadinova, who represents the hospital.

4 years ago, two babies were swapped and ended up in different families from the maternity hospital. A little later, a DNA sample proved the swap.

According to the court, the mother knew the meaning of the bracelets on the baby's hand and on her hand, but at no point during her stay in the hospital did she compare them. The court reduced the mother's compensation by half because she contributed to the damage. Lawyer Velichka Kostadinova reminds that the family's initial claim was 300 thousand leva. The decision is final.