Slavi Trifonov to Rumen Radev: Mr. Prime Minister, order Ivan Demerdzhiev to reveal the truth about the "Petrohan" case

Mr. Demerdzhiev, it's very simple. The teams of the Ministry of Interior investigating the "Petrohan" case have collected the necessary information. Show it to the people. I see no reason to evade and hide, unless you are directly involved in facts that you do not want to become public knowledge.

This is what the leader of the ITN Slavi Trifonov wrote in an open letter to Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

He called on the Prime Minister that if his subordinate, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev, does not fulfill his duties, it is your responsibility to force him to be strict and executive.

Here is the entire position of Slavi Trifonov:

TO

IVAN DEMERDJIEV

MINISTER OF INTERIOR

COPY TO

RUMEN RADEV

MINISTER-PRINCIPLE TO

REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA

DEAR MR. DEMERDJIEV,

More than a week ago I wrote you a letter in which I most kindly reminded you that the “Petrokhan“ case continues to excite public opinion and that now the revelations on this case are now your responsibility. The only thing I heard from you two days ago is how you, in a television program, are still not familiar with the actions that have been carried out so far. I quote you.

In addition, you say other alabalisms that only prove your obvious unwillingness to show the truth on the “Petrokhan“ case, because I cannot find any other logical explanation. I just want to remind you that the people before you, the “Gyurov“ cabinet, acted in a similar way and did not reveal anything. You are acting like them. It is as if you are Gyurov's minister or you are from the PPDB. In fact, the reluctance you have demonstrated to politicize this case is turning into the exact opposite. In the same television program, you say that you will meet with the mothers of Kalushev and Zlatkov and give them information on the case. Well, Mr. Minister, the entire society needs this information.

Mr. Demerdzhiev, it is very simple. The Ministry of Interior teams investigating the case have collected the necessary information. Show it to the people. I see no reason for you to evade and hide, unless you are directly involved in facts that you do not want to become public knowledge.

Mr. Minister, you did not answer my first letter. I assume you won't answer that either, but I won't stop because I have the absolute right as a citizen of Bulgaria, and as such, along with seven million other people, I am your employer and therefore I must receive the information I want, because you are not our boss, but our employee. That's what the Constitution says.

Slavi Trifonov

P.S.

Mr. Prime Minister, if your subordinate, the Minister of Internal Affairs, does not fulfill his duties, it is your responsibility to force him to be strict and executive.