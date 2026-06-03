Rumen Spetsov: None of the government officials have sought me out, my activities are transparent

Rumen Spetsov with his first comment on the news that he has been dismissed from the post of special commercial manager of "Lukoil".

According to him, since the beginning of the mandate of the "Radev" cabinet, there has been no communication with him, he has not been sought out in any form by either the Minister of Energy, the Minister of Economy or the Prime Minister. No information has been requested from him, no one has familiarized himself with the reports that he has sent to the National Assembly.

"My activities are transparent. The reasons for my replacement have not been communicated to me. I learned from the statement of Minister Alexander Pulev that I have been replaced. In this regard, I have not been commented on whether I will be returned as director of the National Revenue Agency," added Spetsov, quoted by NOVA.

We recall that Rumen Spetsov was appointed as a special manager on November 14, 2025 in the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov. The decision was made in absentia at that time.

The Minister of Economy and Industry Petar Dilov proposed a candidacy for a special manager of “Lukoil“.

He was appointed to guarantee supplies and quantities to Bulgarian companies from the Russian energy giant “Lukoil“, which was also subject to sanctions by Washington during the same period due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.