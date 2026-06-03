"Vazrazhdane" supports the protest in Varna and demands the resignation of Blagomir Kotsev

On June 3 at 6:00 PM, citizens will protest in front of the Varna Municipality building demanding political responsibility from the municipal leadership. "Vazrazhdane" categorically supports this protest and calls on all Varna residents who disagree with the way the city is governed to join.

For three years, we have been warning about worrying processes in the governance of Varna. Instead of transparency and accountability, we see the concealment of information, instead of solutions to the accumulated problems - chaos, and instead of protecting the public interest - actions that raise more and more questions among citizens.

It was "Vazrazhdane" that first publicly raised the topic of the "Baba Alino" scandal and put on the agenda the issues of illegal construction, the inaction of institutions and questionable practices that have been concealed from society for years. Thanks to the consistent actions of our MPs and municipal councilors, the topic reached the national institutions and became a symbol of the need for real control and responsibility.

Today, the people's dissatisfaction can no longer be ignored. The people of Varna see how the promises of a new morality in government diverge from reality. They see the lack of answers on important issues, the lack of responsibility taken and the lack of vision for the development of the city.

Therefore, we believe that Mayor Blagomir Kotsev should take political responsibility and resign.

Varna deserves a government that serves the citizens, not narrow party and economic interests. Varna deserves transparency, legality and integrity. Varna deserves a leadership that does not run away from the issues of society, but is responsible for its actions.

We call on all citizens to be active and to state their position.

On June 3 at 6:00 PM in front of the Varna Municipality, let us show that we will not accept inaction, opacity and double standards as normal.

It is time for Varna to be governed in the interests of the people of Varna. It is time for responsibility.