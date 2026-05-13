We are handing over to Germany an airline director wanted for 50 crimes

The Kyustendil District Court has allowed the immediate extradition to Germany of a charter airline director, declared an international wanted person for 50 crimes, for unpaid taxes, the judicial department announced. He was detained at the Gueshevo border checkpoint on April 15 this year. The wanted person declared before the court his voluntary consent to extradition, "without waiving the application of the principle of specificity".

The head of the charter airline P. G. has citizenship of Italy and Switzerland. He has been declared an international wanted person with an arrest warrant issued by the German authorities on 20.01.2026 by the District Court - Dresden. He is wanted for criminal proceedings for a total of 50 crimes - failure to submit a tax return for the months of January 2021 to February 2025 on time, thus concealing air transport tax in a particularly serious case, totaling at least 9,006,204.38 euros.

During the session, it was learned that the person detained a month ago upon entering Bulgaria through the Gueshevo border checkpoint did not comply with the rules - to pay tax for each traveler using the airline no later than the 10th of the following month, those familiar with the case explained.