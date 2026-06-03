The funeral for Lyuben Dilov-son will take place on June 5, 2026, Friday, at 3:00 p.m. in the "St. Sophia" church in the capital. This was announced by his family in a post on social networks.

The writer, journalist and MP in several parliaments died at the age of 61 today.

Dilov is a writer, journalist, politician, producer, screenwriter and television presenter, born on November 19, 1964 in Sofia. He is the son of the science fiction writer Lyuben Dilov (1927 - 2008). He graduated from the 32nd high school in the capital and the Faculty of Journalism of the Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" with a degree in "Print Media".

Lyuben Dilov-son is among the creators and ideologists of the television shows - "Ku-ku" (1990 - 1994), "Kanaleto" (1995 - 2004), "Hushov" (1998 - 2000), "Slavi's Show" (2000 - 2003). He is the creator and editor-in-chief of the satirical daily newspaper "Ku-ku" and the first daily private national radio broadcast - "Slavata na Slavi".

He was a member of the 40th, 45th, 46th, 47th, 48th, 49th, 50th and 51st National Assembly. As a member of the parliament, he was an active member of the Committee on Tourism and the Committee on Culture and Media. He was elected as a member of the parliament in the 52nd parliament, but failed to take the oath.