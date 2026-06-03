Pekanov: The Cabinet "Zhelyazkov was doing strange things with the budget, Assen Vassilev was decapitalizing state-owned

There will be no shortening of the term for maternity leave. This was stated in the studio of "From the Day" by Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov.

"Yes, I think the focus was set wrong. It was communicated that conditions should really be sought for mothers to have the right to return earlier, when they wish. This means first of all, just as was said - nurseries, infrastructure. This is something that is a huge problem, especially in large cities. You know what the difference is in the price of both state and private nurseries. A solution must be sought there, and as soon as possible. In addition, the Ministry of Finance is also looking for solutions for support, for measures to support mothers. So, if they want to return earlier, yes, so that they can return. This is a sensible measure."

Pekanov noted that only new pensioners will not receive a Covid allowance, for the rest it is frozen, but it remains.

"We are increasing pensions. Pensions will increase according to the Swiss rule from July 1 - by 7.8%. Pensioners can rest assured. Only new pensioners will not receive this Covid allowance, because it was introduced as a temporary measure during the pandemic."

The mess that has been happening in part in recent years in state finances, we will have to correct it, Pekanov emphasized. He explained what is expected the day before the report from the EC.

"Bulgaria will most likely receive (ed. note from Brussels) an assessment of the current situation on Wednesday, as well as what we have seen in the previous months and years on regarding Bulgaria's fiscal policy. Namely, that wrong practices have been made, that the wrong direction of fiscal policy has been set - one that is not sustainable in the long term.

What is meant? We will be warned that on the trajectory we have set this year, if it continues and is not corrected, an excessive deficit procedure will be imposed on Bulgaria this year.

This means that expenditures exceed budget revenues by more than minus 3% for this year. The European Commission, under the latest fiscal rules that were negotiated and changed in recent years, issues recommendations and warnings to member states and tells them: “Look, we are analyzing what is happening in your state finances, and we can warn you that things are not as they should be.

I say again - this is the current situation. We have not yet adopted a budget, but the EC experts constantly analyze what the member states are doing and will probably tell us that what has been done so far is not sustainable and is not correct."

The deficit is the responsibility of all governments in recent years, the Deputy Prime Minister pointed out.

"I have been part of caretaker cabinets so far. We have not had the opportunity to set the trajectory of public finances because we have not adopted a budget, we have not had a majority in parliament. At the moment we have and will propose precisely such a budget that would correct these mistakes. These mistakes, wrong practices have accumulated in the last 2-3-4 years. The deficit is the responsibility of all governments in recent years.

They have taken various measures and used “statistical numbers“ – postponing expenses, bringing forward revenues. For example, the profits from banks last year were taken in advance. The “Zhelyazkov“ cabinet, you remember, did strange things with regard to the budget. It was no coincidence that there were thousands of protests against the budget at that time. Before that, Assen Vassilev decapitalized state-owned companies, took the dividends of profitable state-owned companies in advance, instead of leaving them to invest in the following years, he took them so that he could raise various types of payments in the state administration, etc.

These were not the right policies. They can be done in a year or two, but sooner or later they have to be paid. With such “statistical tricks“ Bulgaria managed to cope, managed to postpone paying its bill, and now, to our great regret, this falls on us and we will deal with this case."