The foreign ministers of Bulgaria and Moldova discussed relations between the two countries by phone, our foreign ministry announced. Velislava Petrova and Mihai Popshoi emphasized the importance of the Bulgarian community in Moldova as a factor in strengthening bilateral dialogue and cooperation between the two countries.

Petrova thanked the authorities in Chisinau for fulfilling the commitment made for the future of the Taraclia region. Preserving the territorial integrity of the region and the powers of its administration creates opportunities for the development of the Bulgarian national minority.

Petrova also declared Bulgaria's support for Moldova's European integration.