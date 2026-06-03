Weather today, forecast for Wednesday, June 3: Mostly sunny, temperatures rising

Precipitation will stop everywhere at night, at the latest in Eastern Bulgaria, and during the day in most of the country it will be sunny.

A moderate southerly wind will blow, and maximum temperatures will rise and in most areas will be between 26° and 31°, in Sofia – around 26°. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will occur only in the mountainous and eastern regions.

Also on the Black Sea coast, after the sunny start of the day, in the afternoon hours it will rain and thunder, in more places along the southern coast. The wind will be light to moderate, from the southeast.

In the mountains the wind will also be light to moderate, but from the southwest. There, too, precipitation and thunderstorms will occur only in the afternoon hours.

During the night of Thursday, heavy rainfall, powerful thunderstorm activity and local hail are expected again, still mainly in the western half of the country. On Thursday, it will also rain in the east, and temperatures will temporarily drop.

The weather will remain variable until the end of the week. There will be sunny hours, but also many areas with afternoon precipitation, temporarily intense and with thunderstorms. The danger of hail also remains.

After the cooling on Thursday, maximum temperatures will increase and in most of the country will be close to the usual ones for the beginning of June.