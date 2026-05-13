Assoc. Prof. Atanas Slavov: People with backbone should be in the SJC, not people that no one has ever heard of

The Prosecutor's College at the SJC has accepted that with regard to Emilia Rusinova there are sufficient grounds related to the proposals of the previous minister for initiating disciplinary proceedings, which is why such proceedings were initiated and a disciplinary panel was appointed.

"As for Sarafov, I am again not surprised that the Prosecutor's College finds nothing wrong in his actions. Even 3 years ago, when he became Acting Prosecutor General under the expedited procedure, all attempts to seek some form of disciplinary responsibility were blocked by the judicial system. Rusinova is at a slightly lower level and perhaps to demonstrate that they are still doing something, they initiated disciplinary proceedings against her. But the initiation of disciplinary proceedings does not mean completion. I have worked with these people and I know what they can and cannot do", said the MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" and former Minister of Justice Assoc. Prof. Atanas Slavov in "Denyat ON AIR".

According to him, MPs should not enjoy the special privilege of having security.

"We have long submitted a draft law on the National Security Service. We wanted the NSO to be reserved only for the highest levels of power, and for MPs to be protected in another way. Our proposals were not accepted enthusiastically. A risk assessment was probably made. We said that 3 years ago it was probably not adequately carried out. We can introduce our changes again, but we have not seen any efforts from the majority to solve these problems. "People's representatives should not have such forms of protection," he added for Bulgaria ON AIR.

According to him, the use of security by the NSO sends a message of a special status in the state, which enjoys immunity and privileges.

"The NSO proposes transportation for ministers. The change of regional governors is something reasonable. Some of them had announced a few days ago that they were submitting their resignations. This is something natural. The question is from now on what kind of people are appointed and do they have the expertise and capacity for the job," the guest pointed out. We say that the members of the SJC must be lawyers with high moral qualities, but it is important how we establish these qualities, Assoc. Prof. Slavov is categorical.

"There are many proposals along these lines in our bill. I hope that these specific texts will receive support. The idea is not to nominate party candidates, but after verification, those who have received general support should be supported in the hall. It is not a question of dividing quotas, but of people with backbone being in the SJC, not people whom no one has ever heard of. In order to avoid dependencies, the entire process should be "in the open", the MP emphasized.