Kostadinov: NSO should only guard three people in the state

The NSO has removed the guards of Boyko Borisov and Delyan Peevski. The news comes on a day when a sudden change of regional governors also began.

"The change of regional governors was logical. The new government always does this and it happens within days after it is appointed or elected," commented the leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov on the show "Denyat ON AIR".

Regarding the removal of the guards, he indicated that this was also expected.

"It is obvious that they reflected as a mistake the fact that a commission was not created, but not for the guards, but in general one that would investigates Peevski's activities. Both are completely logical and legitimate actions of the current government," he told Bulgaria ON AIR.

He highlighted the party's principled position that the NSO should protect only the president, the prime minister and the chairman of the National Assembly.

"All the others, if they feel threatened, have the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a procedure they can apply to. The NSO should only deal with these three institutions. We have introduced legislative changes in the parliament. "Democratic Bulgaria" is not a factor. The question is what the ruling party "Progressive Bulgaria" will say. There, not a single MP, even if he has his own opinion, will express it because he will be afraid," Kostadinov believes.

The prices have not increased because the CPC or the CPC are not doing their job, but because that we entered the Eurozone, he said.

"We entered illegally and forcibly. If you want to cure a disease, you treat the cause. The only way to cope is to bring back the Bulgarian lev. In a market economy, there are market prices and they are determined by the market. Everything has jumped in the country - the prices of electricity, water, fuel. We entered another, foreign financial system, in which it was quite logical for prices to jump," emphasized the leader of "Vazrazhdane".

In his words, if "we accept that we will not bring back the Bulgarian lev, then at least we can remove the VAT on food, Kostadinov pointed out.

"If our economy continues to function like this, the destruction of Bulgarian food production will continue. Since the beginning of the year, I have been repeating that the price of bread has jumped in Bulgaria, the prices of dairy products. All food products have jumped because of many reasons. The main one is that Bulgaria entered the Eurozone. That is why we proposed several measures. First - abolish the euro and return the leva. The Bulgarian people want to be destroyed with the euro. We proposed to abolish the sanctions against Russia. We proposed to eliminate the carbon emissions that we pay for," he reminded.