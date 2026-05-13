A soldier died in an accident near Karlovo

Traffic has been restricted at the intersection of the Karlovo villages of Vedrare and Vasil Levski due to a traffic accident, the Road Infrastructure Agency reports.

The Ministry of Interior in Plovdiv announced that a man died in the accident.

The work on the case is continuing from the Military Police. Due to the traffic accident, detour routes have been introduced - Banya - Marino Pole - Karlovo and Banya - Vedrare - Gorni Domlyan - Kurtovo - Podbalkanski Pat.

Traffic is regulated by the Traffic Police.