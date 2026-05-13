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A soldier died in an accident near Karlovo

A soldier died in an accident near Karlovo

Due to the traffic accident, detour routes have been introduced - Banya - Marino Pole - Karlovo and Banya - Vedrare - Gorni Domlyan - Kurtovo - Podbalkanski Pat

Май 13, 2026 22:41 101

A soldier died in an accident near Karlovo - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

Traffic has been restricted at the intersection of the Karlovo villages of Vedrare and Vasil Levski due to a traffic accident, the Road Infrastructure Agency reports.

The Ministry of Interior in Plovdiv announced that a man died in the accident.

The work on the case is continuing from the Military Police. Due to the traffic accident, detour routes have been introduced - Banya - Marino Pole - Karlovo and Banya - Vedrare - Gorni Domlyan - Kurtovo - Podbalkanski Pat.

Traffic is regulated by the Traffic Police.


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