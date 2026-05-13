Traycho Traykov: The risk of fuel shortages is small, losses from membrane problems are tens of millions of euros

Former Acting Minister of Energy Traycho Traykov stated that he never had security and never dreamed of having one, commenting on the topic of the lowered security of Delyan Peevski and Boyko Borisov.

„Honestly, I don't even try to make sense of the high levels of emotions on this topic“, said Traykov. He gave the example of Andrey Gyurov, who “from the first day after the end of his mandate, he gave up such security“.

When asked if he had been threatened, Traykov replied that because of his active communication he receives “all kinds of messages“, which are often “far from good manners“.

“Maybe, if I were more sensitive, I would perceive them as a threat“, he added.

On the topic of his work as acting Minister of Energy, Traykov stated that in a large part of the companies the procedures for changing management are complicated and long.

“If a minister wants to change an executive director in some of these two companies - ESO and “Bulgartransgaz“, against his will, he must first change the entire BEH, which will change the entire supervisory board, which will change the executive director, for which the regulator would agree“, he said.

Traykov said that he had tried to make changes, but “when I saw how everyone was covering up, I decided that it was better to use the time for something else“.

He pointed out that the director of “Bulgargaz“ was on sick leave at the time.

“I don't know if she's back. I hope the woman is well, that she's recovered“, said Traykov.

Regarding the “Kozloduy“ The former minister said he managed to make changes to the board of directors and "at least the work started there."

"Things have improved with the membranes," he said.

Asked if the membranes were Russian, Traykov replied: "The ones that work." The question is to meet the technical parameters.“

He added that he had pushed a decision for derogation through the Council of Ministers, so that “if it is necessary to buy a part from Russia, they can buy it immediately, without delay“.

“The Soviet energy and nuclear industry was far from concentrated only in Russia“, he added.

According to Traykov, the losses from the problems with the membranes are “of the order of tens of millions of euros“.

“I appointed a commission to investigate the causes of these problems from the point of view of technical, legal and procedural reasons. It came up with a report. It is on the new minister's desk," he said.

When asked if anyone should be held responsible for the losses, Traykov said: "There are imperfect solutions, let's say."

Traykov also commented on the topic of "Botaş," stating that "the most difficult thing is yet to come, I wish the new team of the ministry good luck."

"Filling the capacity does not solve the issue if it is without renegotiation, because the price will be expensive," he said.

According to him, the risk of fuel shortages due to the crisis in the Middle East is "rather small."

"I think it is relatively small, because the quantities of available oil, crude oil, in the world, outside the Persian Gulf, do not suggest that "...it will lead to a real physical shortage of crude oil," said Traykov.

With regard to “Lukoil“, he indicated that the refinery was operating “at 82%“.

“When refineries do not operate with the chemical composition for which they are optimized to operate, an optimal mix of fuels is not obtained“, said Traykov.

He also commented on the allegations that “Lukoil“ had been stopped from producing kerosene.

“I am not aware of such a thing. Why stop it?“, he said.

Traykov explained that within the crisis headquarters they monitored “what is the state of the supply chain in terms of the optimal final price“.

“Things were relatively good, because even some of the markups along the chain decreased after the start of the crisis“, he also said.