Assoc. Prof. Valcheva: We will expand the role of the Minister of Justice

The leaders of GERB and MRF Boyko Borisov and Delyan Peevski remain without security.

"This is not a political act and not a political revenge, as everyone defines it. This is the work of the executive branch, which should have been done much earlier. We have been slandered and insulted by the opposition for a week that we do not want to create this temporary commission, which is related to the security of Peevski and Borisov. It is these temporary commissions that are blocking the work of the National Assembly and there is no point in creating such ones to resolve these issues. This is a matter for the executive branch and it made its decision today," said MP Assoc. Prof. Alexandra Valcheva from "Progressive Bulgaria" in the studio of "Denyat ON" AIR".

She explained that the decision was made after a risk assessment by the NSO commission. In the meantime, the government has replaced all regional governors.

"There are 28 new regional governors and this is the practice of every Council of Ministers that begins its work. The Council of Ministers bears all political and administrative responsibility, which is why this decision was made in connection with the replacement of regional governors," explained Assoc. Prof. Valcheva on Bulgaria ON AIR.

"On Monday, the MPs from "Progressive Bulgaria" submitted a draft amendment to the Judiciary Act. It is the first step and the real change that all Bulgarian citizens expect from us, as the strongest political party. They expect us to make this reform - a reform that is extremely necessary in order to restore justice and the trust of Bulgarian citizens in the judiciary. We must clean up indulgence - the lawlessness that we have been seeing for many years", emphasized the MP.

She was categorical that the dependencies will be cleared.

"First of all, we will place a moratorium in relation to the powers of the Supreme Judicial Council. We also proposed that the Plenum of the Supreme Judicial Council be able to propose a temporary acting chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council and a temporary acting prosecutor general. Until the election of the chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, an extremely large number of checks will also be carried out regarding secondments, the powers of the Minister of Justice will be expanded, he will be able to attack acts of the Supreme Judicial Council. A very important step is related to the fact that all those who have held high positions - chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council and prosecutor general, they will not be able to be determined and proposed for the Supreme Judicial Council," added Assoc. Prof. Alexandra Valcheva.

"If there is something working, proposed by the opposition, and overlaps with our policies and principles - we would support it. A working committee will also be formed. Nominations for the SJC under the Constitution are made by the National Assembly. What the opposition wanted from us and proposed is that the academic community should propose members of the SJC, and only colleagues from the Faculty of Law of Sofia University. I cannot agree with this, since I myself am a lawyer and a lecturer at another Bulgarian university and I believe that this constitutes discrimination against all law faculties on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria", she further commented.

The guest is of the opinion that this issue should be discussed.

"A new SJC can be expected at the end of July. Now a second reading is due in connection with the law, there is a one-month deadline, it must be published in the State Gazette. For a new Prosecutor General, the optimistic option is September, and this should happen with a full and transparent, independent prosecution service.