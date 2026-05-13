Change at the top of the DNSK

By order of the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov, Eng. Lilyana Petrova has been dismissed from the post of Head of the DNSK.
Eng. Georgi Darakchiev has been appointed as the temporary acting head of the position.
Май 13, 2026 19:42 100
By order of the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov, Eng. Lilyana Petrova has been dismissed from the post of Head of the DNSK.
Eng. Georgi Darakchiev has been appointed as the temporary acting head of the position.