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Change at the top of the DNSK

Change at the top of the DNSK

Eng. Georgi Darakchiev has been appointed as the temporary acting head of the position

Май 13, 2026 19:42 100

Change at the top of the DNSK - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

By order of the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov, Eng. Lilyana Petrova has been dismissed from the post of Head of the DNSK.

Eng. Georgi Darakchiev has been appointed as the temporary acting head of the position.


Bulgaria