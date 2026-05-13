One of the big topics of the day - the removal of the state security guards of GERB leader Boyko Borisov and DPS leader Delyan Peevski - prompted the comments of Gen. Vasil Vassilev, former director of the National Service “Police“. He commented on BTV both the security decisions and the personnel changes in the State Security Agency.

According to him, it is possible that the decision to remove the security guards was delayed due to the lack of tenured officers in the services.

“It is very possible that this is because there were no tenured officers in the services. Zhoro Kandev is not such a tenured officer. There was no head of the State Security Agency. He was a deputy. "We were waiting for this unit to be structured by the three people who would decide," said Gen. Vassilev.

He also commented on whether, in his opinion, there was a real need for such security all along.

„Maybe there was something somewhere, once. But lately I have the feeling that there has been a lot of theatricality with this security. One car, six cars, twelve people, a cavalcade of security guards create a bad impression on people“, he said.

According to him, such security is expensive.

„Such security is expensive. The work costs somewhere around a million. Because these are teams. Cars are used. These teams pay salaries, pay taxes, social security, leave. Everything that is due to such civil servants is paid“, explained Gen. Vassilev.

He admitted that a full check will be made of all persons who use state security.

„I don't know exactly who is currently under security, but I assume that a full check will be made“, he said.

On the topic of whether deputies should be protected, Gen. Vassilev pointed out that decisions are not easy.

„It is difficult to make a decision, because indeed some signal can be received somewhere. Someone has affected interests and you have to put him under security. But when a signal is received, I believe that the authorities should resolve it very quickly. You should not leave it in the lurch“, he said.

The former director of the National Socialist Party also commented on the changes in the National Security Agency after the removal of Denyo Denev.

„I don't know what the personnel policy is. Maybe there will be a new reshuffle and the incumbent will be sought to head this agency“, he said.

Regarding the information about Colonel Stancho Stanev and the withdrawal of his access to classified information, Gen. Vassilev stated:

„This with the withdrawal of access was a bit of a punitive measure.“

He also commented on the criticism of DANS that it is being used for political purposes.

„The new government, in my opinion, should sit down and clean up all the functions of DANS. There are things that are not a privilege of DANS“, said Gen. Vassilev.

As an example, he cited inspections in grocery stores and actions around machine voting.

„There was a visit to grocery stores here – DANS will also participate. "That's not their business," he said.

On the topic of machine voting, which has been declared a threat to national security, he added: "I couldn't understand exactly what this threat is."

According to him, the main role of SANS should be clearly defined.

"They need to clarify the function. To be clear - SANS protects national security and counterintelligence ensures the fight against the influence of foreign intelligence services, without selecting them - ours and yours," he said.

Gen. Vassilev also commented on the idea of putting a person outside the system at the head of SANS.

"An outsider in a huge system like SANS must rely on his surroundings. The important thing is for this environment to work honestly, to work smartly with him, not to mislead him“, he said.

According to him, the service must have a titular head in order to ensure stability.

“There must be one. In order to calm down, in order to stand firm, one must know – he is the commander, he is my deputy“, said Gen. Vassilev.