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The state with additional measures against speculation and high prices

The state with additional measures against speculation and high prices

This is expected to happen at a meeting in the Council of Ministers later today

Май 14, 2026 07:05 76

The state with additional measures against speculation and high prices - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

The state will outline additional measures against high prices. This is expected to happen at a meeting in the Council of Ministers later today, BNT reports.

The discussion will be attended by cabinet ministers, representatives of regulatory and control bodies, national representative organizations of trade unions and employers, as well as industry organizations in the agriculture and food sector.

The meeting is expected to seek long-term solutions regarding the government's measures to control prices, for transparency in pricing, for the fight against unfair trade practices, as well as the protection of domestic producers and food quality.


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