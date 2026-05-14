Man filed a false report of 5 bombs in Pleven

A 40-year-old man from Svilengrad has been detained by the police for filing a false report on 112 after reporting explosive devices planted in Pleven. The case was reported by the Haskovo Regional Directorate of Internal Affairs.

According to police data, the report was filed yesterday at around 6:00 p.m., with the man claiming that five bombs had been planted in Pleven. An investigation was immediately launched, and the caller's location was established through the emergency telephone system.

Police teams arrived at an address in Svilengrad, on “Spartak“ Street, where it was found that a man known to law enforcement agencies lives with multiple theft records and a previous case of filing a false report. Upon checking his mobile phone, it was confirmed that he was the one who made the call.

The man was detained for up to 24 hours, and a summary proceeding was initiated against him. The Pleven Regional Directorate of Internal Affairs was also notified of the case, as the signal was initially directed to their area.