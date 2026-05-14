Rumen Spetsov: There is no risk of fuel shortage in Bulgaria

Bulgaria is fully supplied with oil and fuels and currently there is no risk of shortage, said the special manager of “Lukoil“ Rumen Spetsov in an interview for “24 Chasa“. According to him, supplies to the country are stable and do not directly depend on the tension in the Strait of Hormuz region.

Spetsov explains that “Lukoil Neftochim Burgas“ is supplied mainly through the terminal in Ceyhan, Turkey, which reduces vulnerability to events in the Middle East.

“There is no risk of oil shortage for Bulgaria“, he emphasizes, specifying that the main challenge at the moment is higher transportation costs, not the lack of raw material.

According to him, the refinery has reserves for at least 90 days and is able to work with different types of crude oil, especially after the changes in supplies following the sanctions against Russian oil.