MPs will vote on the first reading of the amendments to the Consumer Protection Act

MPs will vote on the first reading today of the amendments to the Consumer Protection Act. The amendments were approved by the Budget Committee in the National Assembly at the beginning of the week, BNT reports.

The amendments provide for the extension of the Euro Act for a period of one year. The texts prohibit the increase in prices of goods and services when this is not economically justified.

A double increase in fines for violators is planned, which will be imposed by the Consumer Protection Act. For individuals – they should be in the range of 1,000 to 10,000 euros, and for legal entities - from 5,000 euros to 100,000 euros.

According to the bill, traders will be obliged to publish the prices of goods from the large consumer basket on their websites daily.