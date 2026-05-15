Weather today, forecast for Friday, May 15: Sunny before noon, cumulus clouds will develop

It will be mostly sunny before noon. After noon, cumulus clouds will develop, over Western and Central Bulgaria – and cumulus-rainy clouds and there will be short-term precipitation there, accompanied by thunderstorms.

A light wind will blow, mainly from the south. Maximum temperatures will be between 19° and 24°, in Sofia – around 20°.



Above the Black Sea Coast it will be mostly sunny, after noon – with cumulus clouds developing, but there will be no precipitation. A light to moderate wind will blow from the southeast. Maximum temperatures will be 18°-20°. The sea water temperature is 13°-17°. The sea wave will be two points.



In the mountains sunny weather will prevail. Cumulus and cumulus-rainy cloudiness will develop after noon and in many places in the massifs in Western and Central Bulgaria there will be short-term precipitation with thunderstorms. A weak wind will blow from the southern quarter, in the higher parts - to moderate, from the west-southwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 14°, at 2000 meters - about 6°.



On Saturday after noon cumulus-rainy cloudiness will develop and in many places from west to east there will be short-term precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms. In places in Western Bulgaria they will be temporarily intense and significant in quantity, there will also be conditions for hail. The wind will be moderate to southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 22° and 27°.

On Sunday the wind will be oriented from the northwest and will strengthen, with it relatively cold air will penetrate. Precipitations will continue, in more places and more in quantity they will be in the eastern half of the country. Temperatures will decrease, the maximums will be from 14°-15° in places in Western Bulgaria to 22°-23° in the Upper Thracian Lowland.