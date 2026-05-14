Are they pushing three buildings on Tsar Shishman Street?

Private owners and an organization affiliated with the Bulgarian Orthodox Church want to build apartment blocks on the site of three buildings on the capital's "Tsar Shishman" street in the ideal center of Sofia. A request has been submitted for the construction of a 5-story building.

Mayor Vasil Terziev pointed out that the buildings have not been issued a building permit and there is no approved development plan. Currently, work is underway on an urban development plan to protect these buildings. It would be good for their status to be returned so that they can receive effective protection.

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church has not yet expressed a position on the case.