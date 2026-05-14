Important news in FACTS on 14.05.2026

"Blue Sofia": The dismantling of the Monument to the Soviet Army must continue

"The dismantling of the Monument to the Soviet Army must continue, and the Sofia Municipal Council (SOC) and the mayor of Sofia must proceed with the implementation of the decision to organize an international competition for a comprehensive understanding of the space in the Prince's Garden", said the municipal councilor from the group of “Blue Sofia“ Vili Lilkov at a briefing before the SOS meeting.



Tsvetan Tsvetanov: Boyko Borisov is losing authority after the election collapse

The decision to remove the state security of GERB leader Boyko Borisov and MRF chairman Delyan Peevski is a correct institutional move, not a political act. This was stated by former Minister of Internal Affairs Tsvetan Tsvetanov in an interview with Darik Radio, analyzing the first days of the cabinet with Prime Minister Rumen Radev.



They are pushing three buildings on Tsar Shishman Street?

Private owners and an organization affiliated with the Bulgarian Orthodox Church want to build apartment blocks on the site of three buildings on the capital's "Tsar Shishman" street in the ideal center of Sofia. A request has been submitted for the construction of a 5-story building.



Marco Rubio: Bulgaria was among the useful allies of the US during the war with Iran

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio singled out Bulgaria among the NATO countries that were useful to Washington during the war with Iran. In an interview with “Fox News“ he criticized Spain for denying American aircraft access to bases on its territory, and questioned the meaning of the Alliance if allies refuse such assistance in a time of conflict.



Kostadin Kostadinov: The people elected Rumen Radev to clean up GERB and DPS

The leader of “Vazrazhdane“ Kostadin Kostadinov made a detailed analysis of the new political reality in our country after the victory of the “Progressive Bulgaria“ party. In an interview for the program “Face to Face“ on bTV he commented on the reasons for the election result, the country's official entry into the eurozone at the beginning of the year and the future of the parliamentary opposition.



A new Commission for Combating Corruption was established on first reading

The Temporary Committee on Legal Affairs in the National Assembly adopted on first reading a bill for combating corruption among persons holding public positions, with 20 votes “for“, two votes “against“ (from the DPS) and without “abstain“.



Alexander Pulev: Retailers mark up food by up to 95%

Retail outlets in the country are marking up certain food products by between 65 and 95 percent, the Ministry of Economy reported. The data was presented during a briefing at the Council of Ministers by the relevant Minister, Alexander Pulev, who announced a package of measures to regulate the market. According to him, the usual rate of return in the sector is between 20 and 35 percent, which indicates a serious distortion in the formation of final prices for consumers.



Boyko Rashkov: There is almost no such hypothesis according to which a politician is threatened for more than 20 years

The final result of the removal of the guard is one that corresponds to our stated political intentions long before the elections in connection with the non-working or poorly working judicial system. The reason for this was that some citizens did not fall under the principle of equality with other politicians. In life, there is almost no such hypothesis according to which a politician is threatened for more than 20 years. This was stated by the former Minister of the Interior and MP from the “We continue the change“ (PP) Boyko Rashkov in the program “Face to face“ on BTV.



Between knowledge and spirit: World recognition for Prof. Stoyan Denchev

The Senate of the European Academy of Sciences and Arts elected Prof. Dr. Stoyan Denchev as its full member – one of the highest awards in the European academic community. The decision was made on April 23, 2026 at the proposal of a group of German and Austrian scholars, led by Prof. Martin Stiger – Rector of Allensbach University and Executive Director of Vienna International Studies. With this act, Bulgaria once again receives a worthy place among the spiritual and intellectual elite of Europe.



Important information about the Bulgarian language and literature matriculation exam

The first mandatory Bulgarian language and literature matriculation exam on May 20 will be held in 783 schools, where 13,800 quaestors will be assigned. This became clear at a briefing at the Ministry of Education and Science with the participation of the Minister of Education and Science Prof. Georgi Valchev, Deputy Minister Dr. Tanya Pancheva and experts involved in the organization and conduct of the state matriculation exams.



Radev on price measures: The state will not interfere in the market in any way

A meeting is being held at the Council of Ministers with the relevant ministers, industry organizations in the agriculture and food sector, unions, employers and regulators. It is an initiative of Prime Minister Rumen Radev and is related to the government's actions against price increases.



Ivan Takov: The mayor's nefelniat report on the figures from the Monument to the Soviet Army is a desperate political PR move

The nefelniat report by Mayor Vasil Terziev, concerning the figures from the Monument to the Soviet Army, is a desperate political PR move by the right-wing in Sofia, who lost catastrophically in the capital in the elections on April 19. This was commented by Ivan Takov, chairman of the BSP - Sofia and the Socialists group in the SOS, after the report was adopted at today's session. Thus, the Sofia Municipal Council gave consent to the Sofia Municipality to acquire a property in the Pancharevo district, where the cut figures from the Monument to the Soviet Army are currently stored. With this, the SOS gave consent to the Sofia Municipality to accept the ownership rights over the elements, as well as to acquire all the sculptural figures and bas-reliefs from the monument on the territory of the Prince's Garden in the center of Sofia. Today's vote of the municipal councilors, however, in no way creates any obligation for the state to transfer ownership of the property and the figures from the monument.



Vasil Terziev returns the decision for the 22-storey building in "Mladost" for a new consideration by the SOS

The Mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev returned the decision related to the project for a 22-storey building in the "Mladost" district for a new consideration by the Sofia Municipal Council.



CS: Measures against expensive fuels contradict the Constitution

The Constitutional Court has decided to rule on the case of whether the measures against the price shock from the high prices of crude oil and natural gas, adopted by the National Assembly, contradict the Fundamental Law. The magistrates granted the request of the office to declare them unconstitutional.



Terziev explained why the director of "Grobishtni Parkove" was fired

When people you trusted made mistakes, there should be the necessary sanction. This was stated by the Mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev at a briefing in the Sofia Municipal Council (SOC) in connection with the disciplinary dismissal of the director of the Municipal Enterprise "Grobishtni Parkove" Rumen Dimitrov.



Former Director of "Grobishtni Parkove": My Dismissal is Illegal, Pre-Arranged and Political

In a statement to the media, the former director of the Municipal Enterprise "Grobishtni Parkove" Rumen Dimitrov called his disciplinary dismissal “illegal, prepared in advance and motivated by political, not legal, considerations“, informs dariknews.bg



Last day on which the decision for a 22-storey building in "Mladost" can be canceled

Today is the deadline by which the mayor of Sofia can return the scandalous decision to build a 22-story building in "Mladost". This was stated in the Sofia Municipal Council (SOC) by the chairman of the "Save Sofia" group; Boris Bonev in connection with the report adopted at the last session of the SOC with submitters the mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev and the mayor of the "Mladost" district; Ivaylo Kukurin on the establishment of the right to build a 75-meter building with nearly 60,000 sq. m of developed built-up area on municipal land in the "Mladost" district. against compensation in equivalent facilities.



Political analyst: Asya Pandjerova is the first scandal that the ruling party got away with. Before, it would have been called "corruption"!sadad

First steps of the government in efforts to control high prices and in an attempt to change the rights to elect members of the Supreme Judicial Council. Days after the oath came the first resignation of a deputy minister - Asya Pandjerova resigned due to suspicions of a conflict of interest. As expected, the regional governors in the country were also replaced yesterday, and the security of Borisov and Peevski was removed.

