Xi Jinping and Donald Trump conclude official talks in Beijing

The official meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing has ended, China Central Television and Xinhua reported, BTA reports.

After the official talks, Xi Jinping held a separate meeting with leading American businessmen who are part of the delegation accompanying Donald Trump during his visit to China.

During this discussion, the Chinese leader welcomed the United States' aspiration for equal and mutually beneficial economic cooperation between the two largest economies in the world.

After the meetings, the two presidents visited the Temple of Heaven - a 15th-century architectural complex that symbolizes the connection between Earth and Heaven and is among the most significant cultural landmarks of Chinese history. capital.