Marco Rubio: Bulgaria was among the useful allies of the US during the war with Iran

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio singled out Bulgaria among the NATO countries that were useful to Washington during the war with Iran. In an interview with “Fox News“ he criticized Spain for denying access to US aircraft to bases on its territory, and questioned the meaning of the Alliance if allies refuse such assistance in times of conflict.

Rubio said that he has always supported NATO, including because the Alliance gives the US access to bases in Europe that can be used in crises in the Middle East or Africa.

“When NATO partners deny you the use of these bases, and the main reason why NATO is useful to America is denied by countries like Spain, then what is the point of the Alliance? It's starting to look like this: ‚they are allies when they want to be‘“, said Marco Rubio, quoted by "Nova TV".

The Secretary of State specified that some of the NATO countries have been “very useful“ for the United States.

“Just as an example - Portugal. They said "yes", even before we told them what the question was. Poland. There are countries like Romania, Bulgaria. Others, like Spain, were terrible, downright shocking“, Rubio said.

According to him, there are “completely legitimate questions“ about the role of NATO if, in a moment of conflict like the one with Iran, member states can deny the United States access to bases.

“Then why are we there? Only to protect them, but not to protect our national interest? "This is a very legitimate issue that needs to be addressed," Rubio said.

He also commented on the war in Ukraine, saying that only the United States can mediate a diplomatic settlement to the conflict.

“We are ready to help find a diplomatic end to the war,“ Rubio told “Fox News“.

According to him, Ukraine may need two decades to rebuild its economy after the war. He expressed hope that the two countries will soon resume negotiations.

“We are ready to play the role of mediator and see this through. I think we are the only country in the world that can do it. "If anyone else wants to try, let them, but both sides tell us that we are the only ones who can," the secretary of state said.

Rubio also said that Ukraine currently has the strongest army in Europe because of the combat experience it has gained and the massive aid it has received.

„The Ukrainian armed forces are currently the strongest and most powerful in all of Europe, largely because of the aid they have received, but also because of the combat experience they have gained,“ he said.

The secretary of state said that Russia continues to suffer huge losses on the battlefield.

„The Russians are losing 15 - 20 thousand soldiers a month, killed. Not wounded, but killed," Rubio said.

He acknowledged that in recent months the momentum around the talks has weakened, as both sides see reasons for optimism. Ukraine is more confident in its positions on the front and has passed the winter, while Russia feels more confident due to the increase in oil prices, Rubio said.

Nevertheless, Washington hopes that Moscow and Kiev will return to negotiations.

“We hope, whether because of Vladimir Putin's statement or for other reasons, that we will soon reach a point where the two sides will return to the negotiating table again,“ he added, NOVA quoted him as saying.