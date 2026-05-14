Boyko Rashkov: There is almost no such hypothesis according to which a politician is threatened for more than 20 years

The final result of the removal of the security guards is such as corresponds to our stated political intentions long before the elections in connection with the non-functioning or poorly functioning judicial system. The reason for this was that some citizens did not fall under the principle of equality with other politicians. In life, there is almost no such hypothesis according to which a politician is threatened for more than 20 years. This was stated by the former Minister of the Interior and MP from “We continue the change“ (PP) Boyko Rashkov in the program “Face to face“ on BTV.

His words are on the occasion of the removal of the security guards from the National Security Service of Boyko Borisov and Delyan Peevski.

Information about the threat is constantly being sent. The work of the commission is uncontrolled. There is no one in this commission to check the signals whether the threats are justified or not. I have personally identified abuses and have spread them among your colleagues. I see neglect of this problem in the current ruling majority as well, he stated.

We have never denied the need to protect threatened individuals, but when it is justified. Moreover, this protection costs a huge financial resource of Bulgarian taxpayers, Rashkov explained. Society may need to know what these threats are and who they come from, he added.

Yes, the government solved the problem quickly, but it is striking that the threats against these two individuals disappeared immediately afterwards. In the past, there may have been data about a threat, the question is how this three-member committee decided that there was no longer a threat. At the same time, 2 million euros have already expired, commented the former interior minister.

The efforts of colleagues in the legal committee must currently be supported. There is a mutual understanding of the objective need of society that there must be a new Supreme Judicial Council, Rashkov also said.

Pepi Euroto and Martin Bozanov are a product of the power of Borisov, Tsatsarov, Geshev and Sarafov. With the enormous resistance of the DPS and GERB, we were unable to fully investigate this issue, because the connections of the ruling party with this underworld remained undisclosed. It is up to society to uncover these illegal connections. The prosecutor's office must take action, because these are huge crimes. Are they aiming for all statutes of limitations to expire in the prosecutor's office?, Boyko Rashkov commented.

One of Radev's first political mistakes was that the person put in the place of Denyo Denev (Stancho Stanev - ed. note) who was dismissed from the leadership of the National Security Agency was unsuitable. He has never been involved in counterintelligence activities. This is an extremely serious political mistake by Radev, he believes.